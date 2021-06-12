Kufuor reveals biggest achievement as President of Ghana

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is of the view that his administration of the country was anchored on the principles of human rights and growth in the lives of every Ghanaian.



According to Kufuor, the guarantee of freedom of Ghanaians and the sense of belonging and patriotism felt by Ghanaians are the biggest achievements of his era.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, Ghana’s second president under the fourth republic noted that a childhood dream of his was to run a country in which the freedom of citizens is guaranteed by the state and he has no doubt that his government achieved that.



He believes under his tenure from 2000 to 2008, Ghanaians felt proud of their country and had their lives developed.



“I wanted every Ghanaian to feel loved and be proud of the country. That Ghanaians could have power to question government decision and enjoy their freedom was my major achievement. The dignity of the human individual is the biggest achievement of my administration”.



John Agyekum Kufuor also revealed the impact his relationship with Busia had on his view of governance.



He noted that working with Busia made him realize that the ultimate achievement of any leader is to enhance the quality of lives of its citizens.



“I wanted to live true to the Dankwa-Busia wishes of democracy and freedom for all people. These are the things that influenced me as a child. Dankwa couldn’t become a president or go to parliament. Busia refereed my application to Oxford but he couldn’t rule for long as prime minister before his government was toppled. I learned from him. At the age of 30 I was deputy Foreign Affairs minister.



“I learnt from their plans for the normal Ghanaian and my dream was to show Ghanaians the plans they had for the country, so my presidency was a mission. The ultimate aim was to improve the life of every Ghanaian and I believe that is my biggest contribution,” he said.



