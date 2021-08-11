Kufuor is a dependable partner in quest to improve food security – WFP

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has been hailed for being a dependable partner in projects to ensure food security in countries.



The World Food Programme (WFP) recognized the role of Mr Kufuor in these projects.



In a tweet, the WFP said “WFP Ghana@WFP_Ghana· 1h “Bidding goodbye to those who have been so supportive is really Disappointed facehard” @WFP Rep. thanks #Ghana’s former Prez @JohnAKufuor & @jakfound for conducting the Zero Hunger Strategic Review & being such dependable partners in the quest to improve #FoodSecurity & #Nutrition for all.”



The World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.



Mr Kufuor has played a number of =role to ensure the the objectives of the WFP are achived.



For instance, on 24 January 2017, he launched the Ghana “Zero Hunger” Strategic Review. The review, which is led by Kufour, seeks to contribute to the Government’s effort to accelerate the work towards eliminating hunger and food insecurity by 2030, whilst improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.



In his speech, he noted that in a recent study of hunger in Ghana, it was estimated that in 2012 alone, hunger cost an estimated six per cent of the country’s GDP amounting to GH¢4.6 billion.



UN Ghana Resident Coordinator, Christine Evans-Klock, urged global leaders to ensure that all children have sufficient and nutritious food all year round.



“Hunger can be very costly to a country. A recent study in Ghana estimates that in 2012 alone, hunger cost an estimated 6% of the country’s GDP, amounting to GH¢ 4.6 billion.



“This cost resulted from the failure to address nutrition, which has debilitating outcomes in terms of foregone productivity, decreased educational outcomes and increased health burden. This loss should not be allowed to continue,” he said.



