Kufuor, Sir Jonah, others’ roles in getting UTAG to call off strike

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced that it will return to the classrooms upon requests from a number of stakeholders but that new decision will only be for a short window.



Announcing this decision during a presser in Accra, the UTAG President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, explained that after the consideration of a number of pleas, they have decided to give their employer an 11-day ultimatum, within which they expect that all the nagging issues would be resolved.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, at the end of the meeting, the NEC of UTAG resolved to heed to the pleas of the eminent leaders, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other stakeholders to temporarily suspend the strike action up to 4th March 2022 to engage with the Employer.



“We call on all members to rally behind leadership and remain calm and resolute at this important phase in our history. At many forums, the Employer has agreed with stakeholders that there is the need to improve the Conditions of Service of University Teachers. Thus, we are cautiously optimistic that the Government will do the needful to improve the working conditions of the University Teacher.



“We know that Government has not fulfilled its part of the bargain in many signed agreements in the recent past. However, with the involvement of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and other eminent persons, we expect that Government will carry through its promises this time round,” he said.



Kufuor, Sir Jonah influences:



Prof. Solomon Nunoo, while addressing the press, indicated specific attempts that were made by some eminent personalities, and for which reason they had decided to consider the many pleas for it to return to the classrooms.



Among these personalities were the former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, and the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Jonah.



“The NEC of UTAG also considered the impact of our industrial action on our students and the appeals from student groups like NUGS and USAG; the general public, especially parents and respected eminent leaders including former President J. A. Kufour, Chancellor of University of Mines, and Technology, Tarkwa, and Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, and the National Security Minister, on behalf; and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education.



UTAG declared a nationwide strike on January 10, this year, demanding for better conditions of service.



