Kufuor, Otabil, Manasseh on list of persons Yvonne Nelson wants to chat with

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has named personalities she would love to sit and have long conversations with.



Although the actress did not give reasons for wanting to have a conversation with the personalities she posted a list that included Ghanaians and foreigners.



The list spanned politics, religion, media, showbiz industry - local and international.



One thing is clear, her preference list contains names of personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



In a tweet the actress said: “People i wanna sit with and talk to all day," before posting the list below:.



1, Obrafour



2, Nas



3, Hammer



4, Lauryn Hill



5, Afari Dartey



6, Pres. Kuffour



7, Robert Burale



8, Mensah Otabil



9, Manesseh Azure



10, Fianko Bossman