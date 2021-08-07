Kuffuor did better than you but NPP lost in 2008 – Felix Kwakye to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 7 August 2021

A former deputy communications minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected comments by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 elections.



He said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday August 7 that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has superior records in terms of the development of the nation than the Kuffuor and Akufor-Adddo administrations combined.



In the area of water provision, he said, the NDC has done better than the NPP.



With the economy and proper debt management he added, the NDC has done better than the NPP.



President Akufo-Addo speaking at the 29th anniversary of the elephant party, whose motto has been ‘Development of Freedom’ expressed confidence that whoever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) selects as its presidential candidate will win the 2024 elections.



He said it should be the responsibility of all the rank and file of the ruling party, nevertheless, to do everything necessary that the objective is achieved.



“I am very confident that on the 7th of December, 2024, the new NPP Presidential Candidate is going to win the elections of 2024.”



The party was founded on July 28, 1992 but chose to mark the day exactly eight days after the 29th year of formation. It also fell a day after the 74th anniversary of the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the party to which NPP traces its lineage.



“Yesterday, the nation celebrated the beginning of its fight for freedom that was lit on the 4th of August in Saltpond 1947. By one of those coincidences that perhaps have divine blessings, today we are celebrating the 29th anniversary of the New Patriotic Party, the party that has dedicated itself to advancing the ideals and values that were established on that day 4th of August, 1947," the president said.



He charged followers of the party to continue from strength to strength to make sure the party stays in power for long.



“Our responsibility is to do whatever it is necessary to make sure that victory is forthcoming".



“We have to continue our way forward in Ghana. We cannot accept the backsliding that takes place every now and then. It hasn’t benefited our nation and it will not benefit our nation".



“The foundations that we have laid today for the prosperity of our nation are going to be shaken if again through our own fault we allow the path to progress to be diverted.”



But Mr Kwakye Ofosu said “It is misplaced” because “when it comes records the NDC’s will always dwarf the NPP”.



He added, “President Kuffuor was far better than Akufo-Addo, even then they lost in 2008 elections.”



The Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa who spoke on the same show maintained the position of President Akufo-Addo in relation to the 2024 elections.



He said the NPP has done more to develop the country and the people through social intervention initiatives.



“The NDC as a social democratic party has not even initiated a single social intervention programme.”



“What happened to one-time premium?” He asked.