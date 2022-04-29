Krowor Assembly starts Phase I demolition for road expansion

Regional News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive of the Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Joshua Nii Bortey, has led a team of engineers, city guards, and the Assembly task force to demolish illegal structures on the pavements to pave the way for the expansion of the Accra-Tema beach road project.



The team, on 26 April 2022, demolished illegal structures from the Channel 5 area toward the Nungua Old Town Bus Stop area, as part of the first phase of a planned demolition of illegal structures hindering the road project.



The exercise is expected to clear some illegal structures on waterways in the Krowor municipality to prevent flooding.



Speaking in an interview with the media, the MCE explained that the exercise is mainly targeted at helping the contractor working on the road project to expand the stretch as planned.



He commended the affected persons for cooperating with the task force, adding that the exercise is for the good of all the people of Nungua.



He said the second phase of the exercise will commence after the holidays to enable the contractor to meet the timelines for the completion of the project.