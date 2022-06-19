Kronum M/A JHS launches 'OPERATION EEH' initiative to encourage reading among students

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: Collins Atta Poku

The English Language Department at Kronum M/A JHS "A" in the Ashanti region has launched the "OPERATION Eye, Ear, and Hand" project to stimulate school children's interest in reading in order to assist them to enhance their academic performance.



The project was launched on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Kronum M/A JHS "A" Assembly Grounds in the presence of about 450 pupils.



In attendance were Mr. Martin Oduro Kumah, headmaster of Kronum M/A JHS "A", Mr. Ayisi Joshua, wh headmaster of Kronum M/A JHS "B", and the staff of the school. Mr. Collins Clancy Atta Poku, a broadcaster and lecturer at Christian Service University in Kumasi, was the special guest of honour.



Speaking at the launch of the OPERATION "EEH", Eye, Ear, Hand, Mr. Atta Poku admonished the pupils to make it a habit to write down any word they see or hear to improve their vocabulary and learning, urging them to make the dictionary their friend in order to develop.



"You are at a point where you can learn how to recognise new words and understand them. The best way to do that is to write these words down and look them up in the dictionary. Make the dictionary your friend. Once that is done you are on your way to learning something new everyday. You can add fifty new words to your vocabulary if you manage to do this and it will set you up for a great future, he said."



The Headmaster of the Kronum M/A JHS "A", Mr. Martin Oduro Kumah, also lauded the initiative by the English Language Department of the school and promised to ensure that the objective of the great initiative will be achieved.



"I thank the department for such an incredible initiative. I believe it is a good one that will improve the performance of the pupils in the school. I will help in sensitization of the pupils as well as the parents at large, to know the importance of reading and understanding what you read. "









Harmony Serwaa Abena Agyei is the girl's prefect of the school who contested in the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Reading Competition or project and was adjudged first runner-up out of 30 contestants at Kronum expressed her admiration for such an initiative and believes it will go a long way to help her and the other students in the school.



"It is good to read and understand what you have read. I am very happy and I know it will improve my speaking of English. It feels bad when you meet people but can't express yourself well. So this initiative is very good and I know all my friends will also take the opportunity in order to develop their vocabulary skills. "