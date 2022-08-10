Kroboland vs. ECG impasse: Health facilities compelled to cut down on OPD services

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Major health facilities in Kroboland (Yilo and Manya Krobo Districts) have resorted to the use of generators to sustain their daily operations as a result of power cuts to these facilities.



Health facilities including functional clinics that are barely three months old have for the past thirteen days experienced total power outage by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The Yilo Krobo Municipal Director of Health Service, Madam Irina Offei who disclosed this to GBC News lamented that facilities within the District spend between ¢1,500 and ¢5,000 daily on fuel to power their generators.



This, she noted, has compelled the facilities to cut down on OPD services.



She however denied media reports that bodies at the various morgues in the Municipality are decomposing due to the power cut.