Krobo power cut: Man sends generator to hospital as pregnant wife goes into labour

Amidst the over three-week power cut to the people of Krobo, a man sent his wife, who had gone into labour, to the Somanya Polyclinic with a power generator.



According to the would-be father, he wanted to be sure that his wife delivered safely hence his decision to bring a generator in case the hospital lacked power.



A video of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, shows the generator sitting in a vehicle in front of the health facility surrendered by thick darkness.



The Electricity Company of Ghana, on July 27, 2022, cut the power supply to the Krobo areas.



The decision by ECG resulted from an impasse with residents of the area over debts and a decision by the power supply company to replace all existing post-paid metres in Krobo with prepaid metres.



The situation has had dire consequences on socio-economic activities in Krobo.



With no clear end in sight for restoring power, the residents and service providers within the Krobo area have emotionally appealed to ECG for power to be brought back.







