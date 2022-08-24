Krobo power crisis: Nuaso goes dark again after ECG’s visit

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

There is blackout in Nuaso Old Town, a community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) took it off the national grid.



It comes after the residents resisted the installation of prepaid meters in the area and allegedly threatened to cause bodily harm to personnel of the power distribution company should the latter attempt to install the meters.



In an interview, the Public Relations Officer of ECG in the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah, said power will only be restored when the residents allow the installation of the prepaid meters.



According to her, the decision is informed by the management’s resolution not to incur debts as a result of the illegal use of electric power among other unintended factors.



“We do not want a situation where we as a company would be piling on debt that we have not intended. This is how we operate in every other place.”



“As we are not getting to do that, before this outage, as part of the road map, we had said if you do not want the prepaid metres, we will disconnect you from the grid,” she said in an interview with Citi News monitored by Angelonline.com.gh



Meanwhile, the military officers who were accompanying the ECG personnel for the exercise in the community are alleged to have brutalized some residents of the area who allegedly threatened to cause bodily harm to the officers.



“I was from the farm going home when the military men stopped me and lashed me on my back,” one of the victims of the brutality said in the interview while showing his back to the reporter.