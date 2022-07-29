Krobo land in darkness as ECG workers fear for their lives

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region have been plunged into darkness leading to tension in the area.



The Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities have been without power supply since Wednesday, 27 July 2022.



The Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG), is reported to have switched off feeders at the Bulk Supply Point supplying power to the communities after its transformers were tempered with by some unknown persons.



The power-distributing company has indicated that until it is assured of the safety of its workers, it cannot work on the transformers.



A statement issued by the Krobo Council said: “On Friday, July 22, ECG workers were nearly attacked at Kpongunor.



“Currently the lives of the ECG workers are a concern to us because of the behaviour of these people. Hence, they have refrained from working on the faulty transformers without a concrete guarantee from the communities.”



It continued: “If this attitude continues, then whose fault is it if you are in the dark? We must value their lives too.”



The ECG has been installing prepaid metres in the area with assistance from the military despite resistance by residents.