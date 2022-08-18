Krobo enclave: ECG begins assessment of transformers ahead of power reconnection

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

The Electricity Company of Ghana has commenced monitoring its transformers at various substations in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities of the Eastern Region, after its staff vacated duty in the area for three weeks.



The assessment exercise which is underway commenced Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in both municipalities.



According to the ECG, the decision to embark on the exercise became key after indicating that some “unscrupulous residents” were tempering with its transformers, cables, and other equipment which they described as interference in the network.



Therefore, it became necessary for the power distribution company to check the integrity of their feeder lines for faults and resolve them if necessary.



ECG has so far assessed 81 out of 147 substations in the two municipalities with hopes to continue the exercise in the coming days to ensure they record zero faults.



Areas including; Abonse, New Somanya, Ogome, Sra, Social Welfare, Akweteymah, Sawer, Atua Down, Atua Top, Laasi Market, Agormanya market, Osofo Nartey, Agbom, Old Ablosti, and Block Factory have had all of its transformers assessed in day two of the exercise.



“ECG cannot at the moment determine how long all these repair works will take. Yet all the repair works must be done before the power supply can be restored. We hope to complete this soon enough” said the PRO of ECG for Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah.



The team of the Electricity Company of Ghana carrying out the exercise is been escorted by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.



The entire Krobo enclave has been plunged into total darkness since Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the ECG switched off its feeders supplying electricity power to Yilo and Manya Krobo Municipalities.



However, the Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, Simon Kweku Tetteh, has advised residents of the area to remain calm and allow the ECG to carry out its duties in a peaceful environment.



“I want to assure the residents that they should remain calm, nobody should so do anything bad, they are here to work, let them work in a peaceful environment.



“If you have any issue just address it to we the leaders and we will know how to handle it but there should be no form of violence” he pleaded.



He believes talks have been in an advanced stage between stakeholders and the power distribution company therefore he is adamant power would be restored after the assessment exercise is carried out successfully.