Krobo divisional chiefs sue paramount chief over creation of new divisions

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Three divisional chiefs in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region have filed an injunction against the Paramount Chief of the area who is also the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs together with the Manya Krobo Traditional Council over the creation of four new divisions in the area.



The three divisional chiefs including the first and second plaintiffs, Nene Okpatakpla Sasraku IV, Divisional Chief of the Manya Division and Nene Tetteh Zogli III, Divisional Chief of the Piengua Division together with Nene Bediako Muala III, Divisional Chief of Dorm Division are praying a Koforidua High Court to declare as null and void the creation of the new divisions by Nene Sakite II, Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area and the Manya Krobo Traditional Council.



The plaintiffs in a writ of summons filed at a Koforidua High Court by their solicitors, Yaw Barimah and Co., are arguing that the defendants have no powers to create the new divisional areas including Sekesua, Kpong, Akuse and Asesewa Divisions.



They argued further that the four mantses (chiefs of the four new divisions) had never existed since the creation of the Manya Krobo State some 250 years ago and further described them as herdsmen and market leaders in the four major markets in the traditional area.



The petitioners in their statement of claim, are seeking a declaration as null and void, the inclusion of non-existent stools under regulation 7(j) under L.I 2409, an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs from accepting and inaugurating chiefs from the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, an order of perpetual injunction against the Manya Krobo Traditional Council from accepting and inaugurating these non-existent chiefs as divisional chiefs and a declaration that the failure of the 1st Respondent to consult the Plaintiffs on such an important matter, is an affront to and a breach of their right.



The Plaintiffs aver that regulation 7(j) under L.I 2409 lists the supposed divisional chiefs of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area as being 10 in number but found it strange that regulation 7(j) includes a list of non-existent stools in the traditional area in breach of S.12(2) and 14(1) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008, Act 759.



According to the writ of summons, the plaintiffs find the “overnight elevation of the market chiefs to divisional chiefs” provocative and disturbing as it affects the traditional roles of the six divisional chiefs of Manya, Dorm, Piengua, Suisi, Akwenor and Djebiam, arguing that the actions of the defendants “seek to dismantle the Manya Krobo State.”



They further argue that the four “market chiefs” cannot be accorded the status of chiefs and cannot be selected as divisional chiefs to serve as representatives in the Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the restructured Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, describing any such move as an illegality and an aberration of the customs and traditions of the people of Manya Krobo State.



Another contentious point being pursued by the petitioners is to the effect that the four areas in contention inhabit Krobos from existing divisions and any attempt to put them under a new division could result in a rift.



The three divisional chiefs, therefore, contend that the names of the four be removed from the list of divisional chiefs of the traditional area and caution the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs against inaugurating the chiefs in question as members.