Krobo Girls SHS marks 95th anniversary in glitz and glamour

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

It was glitz and glamour last weekend on the campus of the Krobo Girls Senior High School at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region, when distinguished past students of the school converged to celebrate its 95th milestone.



Established by the some Scottish missionaries in 1927, the school with a current population of 1746 students has produced many prominent personalities and professionals of repute in various spheres of life.



Celebrated on the theme, ‘Celebrating 95years of girl child education for self-sustenance, the Krobo Girls story,’ the event saw a number of high profile personalities in education, government, and many well-wishers in attendance.



Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II who sat in as special guest of honor at the event inspired the students not to shy aware from being part of the decision making process at the national level, encouraging them to strive hard to assume leadership positions in the future.



“Girl child education, we want to make sure that when it gets done, some few years, when you leave Odumase-Krobo and go to your station, wherever you end up in just try to be part of governance. You must be part of whatever is going on in your country, in your community…share your thoughts, share your ideas, even if you have to run for office”, said the Paramount chief.



The Overlord of the area while describing the school as the dream of his forefathers urged the students to let their lives shine wherever they are.



He averred that both current and past students of the school must emulate exemplary lives and be a blessing to others.



He encouraged, “I want you and the past students, no matter what you do, I want you to get out of this place to be a blessing to others, be a blessing to generations, be a blessing to your community, be a blessing to your church, be a blessing to your school, no matter what you do, be a blessing to somebody else.”



Chairperson of the occasion, Major Agnes Awudi charged the girls to appreciate education as the opening of endless opportunities for themselves.



"Education is the passport to a better future", she told them.



Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Betty Aduhene-Chinbua noted that the school strives hard to maintain standards in its academic outputs. She said though there was “appreciable improvement” in all subjects in the 2021 WASSCE, mathematics continued to be a challenge to the students, adding that the school was doing all it could to arrest the problem.



The school head described general discipline in the school as “very good” and commended parents for playing a critical role in their wards’ development in the school.



Mrs. Aduhene-Chinbua also commended all stakeholders including the Krobo Old Girls Association (KOGA), the paramount chief, the Presbyterian Church, political leadership, staff and all stakeholders who have supported the running of the school in various ways.



On her part, KOGA President, Mrs. Catherine Tagoe also underscored the importance of proper girl child education to today’s Ghana, adding that the right upbringing was also important for their upkeep, making them useful citizens to society.



She charged parents not to leverage on the free senior high school education to relinquish all responsibilities of their children to the school authorities.



Recounting their days in the school as old students, she said discipline remained their hallmark, adding that old girls of the school must strive to impart the knowledge acquired to the current generation of students.



“Discipline was at its best while we were here to the extent that it could be seen all over some of us when we attended sixth form in other schools”, said the KOGA president…what do we do as old girls to uphold the moral values we acquired here and to impart same to these girls?” she quizzed rhetorically.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Honourable Simon Kweku Tetteh lauded the academic credentials of the school since its establishment, producing some prominent members of society in the process including politicians, businesswomen, lawyers, etc. who are serving the country in diverse ways.



He also praised the school for striving towards ensuring equality in the educational space for the girl child. He extolled, “The Krobo Girls Senior High School has fought gallantly towards the national efforts at achieving gender parity in education.”



The Assembly chief was confident that educating girls gives them the opportunity to pass on the knowledge acquired to their children hence the need to ensure that girls are adequately educated.



Awards were presented to deserving students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.