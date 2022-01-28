Krobo Chiefs back United Krobo Foundation against Konor’s ban

Regional News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Divisional Chiefs of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region have thrown their weight behind youth group, the United Krobo Foundation (UKF) in the wake of a ban placed on the activities of the group by the overlord of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area.



Nene Sakite I, Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area about a month ago accused the UKF of instigation, deceit, and extortion and outlawed the activities of the group in the area, threatening to crack down on its operations.



The group has been at the forefront of several agitations, protests, and demonstrations against power distributors, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) since 2017 over issues of overbilling, accumulated bills, and disconnections.



But backing the group, the five divisional chiefs including Nene Okpatakpla Sasraku IV of Manya, Nene Bediako Baah Muala III of Dorm, Nene Tetteh Zogli III of Piengua, Nene Owuadjao Angmor II of Suisi, and Nene Asare Odonkor II of Akwenor Divisions questioned the locus of the paramount chief to place any ban on the activities of the group.



Speaking in an interview with the press, spokesperson for the divisional chiefs and chief of Okuenya, Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I challenged the position of the Konor.



“We want to know if Nene Sakite owns the ECG?” asked the spokesperson for the chiefs.



“We are also enquiring from Nene Sakite whether he pays ECG bills for Manya Krobo citizens before trying to fight the citizens who are fighting for their rights on this light bill issue.”



In December, most parts of Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo were thrown into darkness for nearly a week during a renewal of hostilities between the ECG and its customers, resulting in serious financial difficulties for businesses.



With only an estimated 25% of customers of the power distributors paying their bills, the chiefs questioned if Nene Sakite II was ready to compensate the “innocent” 25% whose businesses were also adversely affected by the power outage.



They pledged their continuous support for the group which the Divisional chief of the dorm, Nene Bediako Baah Muala III insisted that the group has the right to demonstrate to drum home their displeasure against any issues, noting that the Konor cannot fight against the rights of the people.



“The United Krobo Foundation is a registered entity which you’ll find if you go to the Registrar General’s Department and the (Konor) alone, is he greater than the Registrar-General? No.



"United Krobo Foundation, they are our children, they are fighting for the voice of the people,” said the chief.



“So if Nene Sakite said he has banned them, it will not work today or tomorrow, he doesn’t have that mandate,” the divisional chief of Dorm said firmly.



They urged the paramount chief to cooperate with the divisional chiefs to fix the Manya Krobo State.