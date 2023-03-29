Krobeah Asante TVET riot: Allow final year students to go back to school- Old students appeal to gov’t

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

The Old students Association of Krobea Asante Technical Vocational Institute have appealed to the government, ministry of education, Ghana TVET services to re-open the school for the final students to allow them fast track the registration process of the final year students to meet the April 2023 deadline.



Speaking to the media in a press conference at Effiduase on Monday March 27, 2023, the deputy secretary for the Old students Association of Krobea Asante Technical Vocational Institute, Mr. Asante Kwame Emmanuel stressed out that, re-opening of the school for the final students will help them to prepare adequately to face the 2023 CTVET examination which is to be conducted in August 2023.



He continued by saying that, the students have already wasted most of their time at home while waiting for the committee instituted by the Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah.



The Deputy Secretary, Mr. Asante Kwame Emmanuel also categorically calls for the transfer of the principal of the school Mr. Evans Douglas Salvo, the house masters, house mistress all senior house master from the school to allow Good environment for teaching and learning.



Court grants suspects on bail



THE Asokore-Mampong District Court has granted bail to the 43 rioting students of the Krobea Asante Vocational Training Institute at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.



Each of the students was granted a GH¢2,000 bail with a surety to justify and were directed by the court to report to the Effiduase Police once a week until their next appearance on March 2, this year.



The court, presided over by Samuel Buabin Quansah, also directed the students to sign a bond of good behaviour.



More on arrest



Prosecuting, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kofi Blagodzi, told the court that the police had arrested four more suspects, thereby increasing the number of suspects 43.



Incident



The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah has inaugurated a five-member committee to investigate the disturbances at krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute.



The committee which was inaugurated on Wednesday January 25, 2023, have been tasked to find out the root cause of the agitations by the students and come out with recommendations to resolve the impasse which occurred in the school.



Student’s apology



Some students of Krobea Asante Technical Vocational School in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region have rendered an apology to their tutors and the public for vandalizing school properties.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on January 24, 2023, some female students of the school said they were worried the situation may affect their future.