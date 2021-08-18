Krachiwura worried over lack of office space for institutions in new region

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Mprah Besemunah III, has bemoaned the lack of urgency on the part of government towards the provision of administrative offices for the smooth running of institutions in the newly created Oti region.



Nana Mprah Besemunah III, in an interview with some journalists on the development of the Oti region, laments that several departments and institutions continue to struggle for office space as the demand for accommodation has gone high in the region.



The Oti Region is one of the newly created six regions in 2018 in fulfillment of a campaign promise made by the New Patriotic Party and its then Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 general election.



President Akufo-Addo and several supporters of this idea believed it was the best way to bring development to the areas and also bring governance closer to the people.



After the creation of the regions, President Nana Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2020 presidential elections further declared his commitment towards the development of the Oti region while on a campaign tour in the area.



But several months after these mouthwatering declarations, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and the Krachi Traditional Area, Nana Mprah Besemunah III, an avid campaigner for the creation of the new region appears less impressed with the rate of development in the region.



He particularly cited the lack of office space for the Oti Regional House of Chiefs and several other departments and agencies as one of the too many hindrances to the effective running of affairs of the region.



He said, “One difficult thing that we all appreciate is the issue of finance and you know when it comes to the economic area, we all know what happens -it takes so much time to get approval to do something but three years now, except what I have enumerated as the headquarters of the institutions which have been built or are being built, nothing else is happening.”



“For example, when you come to the Regional House of Chiefs, right now we don’t even have an office but we were inaugurated in October two years ago before elections, we don’t even have an office left alone an accommodation for my Registrar and the supporting staff,” he added.



The vociferous traditional leader’s frustrations are further heightened by a halt in the rehabilitation work on the 15km Kete Krachi township roads which had begun prior to the 2020 elections.