Krachi paramount chief apologises to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

• Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Oti region



• Nana Mprah Besemunah told the president he is sorry that no seat was won for the NPP there



• Akufo-Addo has said it is not a problem



Nana Mprah Besemunah, the Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, has offered an apology to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the 2020 parliamentary elections in his area.



According to him, he owes the first gentleman of the land an apology, on behalf of his region, the Oti region, for not producing a Member of Parliament for the governing New Patriotic Party.



He explained that being one of the new regions created under the leadership of the president, it would have been appropriate to have given his party at least a seat, reports myjoyonline.com.



“It is sad that the Oti Region could not produce even one parliamentary seat, but we apologise,” he said when addressing President Akufo-Addo during a meeting with some traditional authorities from the Krachi East Municipality, Krachi West, and Biakoye Districts in Dambai.



“That is the beauty of the democracy. Being an astute politician, I believe you will appreciate the dynamics of the issues,” he explained. This is also coming on the back of a promise made by Nana Besemuna to the president ahead of the 2020 general elections to produce the NPP with at least one MP seat.



“… we can apologise and urge you to put this behind you and focus on the vision of your developmental agenda for the Oti Region,” he is reported to have added.



The chief also commended the Nana Akufo-Addo government for the strides they have made in bringing development to the Oti region.



He also mentioned some of the projects that the region has benefited from, showing appreciation to the president.



“There has been a fair spread of resources and regional offices. [The] feeder roads office is at Kete Krachi. Health directorate at Worawora. Agric Department at Nkwanta. Education Service at Jasikan. NHIS at Kadjebi and Regional Coordinating Council and High Court at Dambai. These will not have happened without the creation of the region”, he said.



He, however, appealed for an enhanced utility supply to the region to end the drought of power and water supply to the region, the report added. Nana Mprah Besemunah also appealed to the president to construct a bridge across the Oti River in Dambai to enhance movement and promote trade in the region.



“We couldn’t win a parliamentary seat in the 2020 election but we did our best in the presidential [elections] even though it was not enough. I urge you all to be reminded of the good things the government did for you and be appreciative.



“I have made the promise and I am going to see to it that it is done. I will make sure it (the Bridge) is my legacy for this region. We will do it; the bridge. As well as the Technical University. We will ensure they are done,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in response.



The president is in the region as part of his tour of the country. He has since been to the Western, Bono, and Central regions.