Krachi Nchumuru DCE nominee confirmed

Source: GNA

The nomination of Mr Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi Nchumuru of the Oti Region, has been confirmed by the assembly members in the area.



The nominee received all 29 votes cast for an endorsement from the Assembly members.



The District Chief Executive thanked God for the successful confirmation and also expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him.



Mr Ogyile pledged to bridge the development gap between the Districts and the other Municipalities in the Region.



He said the Krachi Nchumuru District, the youngest and smallest of all the Districts in the Oti enclave, would harness opportunities available to bring development to the people.



He stressed that development was a product of peace and unity and urged stakeholders to maintain the peace for accelerated development of the enclave.



Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, Oti Regional Minister, tasked the District Chief Executive to continue with the government's programmes and good policies to bring accelerated and enhanced development to the people.