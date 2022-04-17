Krachi East retains Presiding Member

Regional News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Emmanuel Ladzi, has been re-elected by assembly members as Presiding Member (PM) for another two-year term in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



At the end of the election, which was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), the incumbent polled 20 votes to defeat Mr. Moses Chamba who managed to secure only eight votes with one rejected ballot.



Mr. Ladzi, who was sworn in by Mr. Alhassan Dramani, Judge of Dambai District Court, thanked the assembly members for his re-election for another two-year tenure.



He said he would build upon his previous achievements.



He pledged to form a united front with all the assembly members towards addressing the developmental needs of the people in the Municipality.



He called for effective collaboration with the heads of departments to improve the living conditions of the people.



Mr. Ladzi assured of harnessing the potential of the Municipality with support from stakeholders.