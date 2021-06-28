Krachi East marks census night with live brass band procession

Regional News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: GNA

Hundreds of people from Dambai, the capital of the Oti Region on Sunday midnight massed up for the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



Streets were live with brass band music interspersed with 'borborbor' to create awareness to mark the census night.



Over 200 enumerators have also been deployed to capture details of people who would be in transit at the main lorry stations and other guest houses.



The enumerators would target outdoor sleepers, people on transit and those who would travel on the River Oti to Dambai market tonight.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted Vans from National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) patrolling the Municipality creating awareness among the people on the need to be enumerated.



Bawa Aminu, the Municipal Census Officer said GSS in the Krachi East Municipality were prepared for the exercise.