Krachi East: Thousands scrambling to beat SIM cards registration deadline

Source: GNA

Thousands of Ghanaians have queued at the MTN Registration Centre at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region to re-register their SIM cards.



This comes after Madam Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation announced deadline for the re-registration of SIM cards remains July 31,2022.



Some beneficiaries who had registered their SIM cards explained that the system has been smooth and had confidence they would not face disconnection.



When the Ghana News Agency visited both Municipal and Regional office of the National Identification Authority centres, there were long queues of people rushing for last minute to get their Ghana cards, some registrants had been there as early as 7am.



Mr Godfred Agbenyo, a teacher from Nkwanta North Kpasa who went through the exercise was happy that the overarching aim to streamline SIM card registration by telecos because some subscribers use their lines to commit fraud was a positive move.



Mr Felix Nakuja, a resident at Kunda near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality complained about the stress he endured going through the process and some said they had been there the past two days, but they never got their cards registered.