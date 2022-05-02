Krachi East NPP elects new constituency executives

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Boateng Gyamfi, a 50-year-old teacher was on Saturday elected as the New Patriotic Party [NPP] chairman for the Krachi East constituency of the Oti Region.



He polled 234 votes in an election conducted and supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission [EC] as against Mr, Vincent Mensah who had 172 votes, Mr Etse Agbenyo - 146, Mr Samuel Owusu - 70, Mr David Ntamene - 1 and rejected - 10.



Mr Clement Mensah emerged as 1st Vice Chairman with Mr Issah Gyano, Second Vice Chairman,



Mr Prosper Odugbe, secretary, Madam Abigail Ohenewah,, assistant secretary, with Mr Bernard Lary becoming the treasure.



Mr Jacob Addo, organizer, Mr Denteh Foster, Youth Organizer and Madam Harriett Nsaefo, women organiser



Mr Joseph Kwaku Nayan, representative from the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), swearing in the newly executives, asked them not to relent in their efforts but to embark on massive membership drive to win seats in Oti to enable the party get majority group in parliament comes 2024.



He commended them and said they had not won the position for themselves but for the party.



He said the election should not divide them but rather unite them to forge close cooperation and unity to push the party forward.



He called on them to start a campaign plan that would enable the party to break the eight.



Mr Boateng Gyamfi, congratulated his fellow contestants and said what was important after the election was the work ahead and not who won or lost.



He thanked the delegates for making him constituency chairman of the NPP and appealed to losing candidates to forget the past and work together as a family.