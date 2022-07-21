Krachi East MP supports women’s farmer-based shed project

Regional News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Wisdom Gidisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency of the Oti Region, has extended support to the women farmer-based organizations in the production of rice by donating four bundles of roofing sheets to roof rice milling machine shed.



Presenting the items on behalf of the MP, Mr Ganiyu Mustapha, the Constituency Communication Director, admonished the women group to continue supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to capture power in 2024.



Madam Dordoe Sitsofe, the Secretary to the Association, thanked the MP for his timely intervention by responding to their request.