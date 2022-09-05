You are here: HomeNews2022 09 05Article 1617038

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Krachi East MCE found dead in hotel

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (39)

Listen to Article

The late Francis Kofi Okesu play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
The late Francis Kofi Okesu

The Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Francis Kofi Okesu, has been found dead in a hotel in Kumasi, 3news.com reports

The deceased who also served as the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Oti Region was found lifeless in a hotel room he had booked.

Even though the cause of the death is currently unknown, police have commenced investigations to further ascertain the details.

TWI NEWS

NYA/WA

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 39 comment(s), give your comment