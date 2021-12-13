Krabonso community gets multi-purpose factory under 1D1F

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Opoku Nyame, the Kintampo South District Chief Executive has inaugurated a multi-purpose factory under the government’s One-District-One-Factory programme to store, process, and package ginger for export.



The establishment of the ginger processing factory at Krabonso, a farming community of the District, is in line with a four-year social intervention project of “promoting access of indigenous people to decent work and social protection.”



Attached to the factory, which has a ginger washing facility, processing centre, warehouse, holding room, conference centre, and administration block, is a separate facility for fish nurseries, hatchery, and processing.



The project is funded by the European Union (EU) ) and implemented by the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Center of Prosperity Interest Organization (COPIO), and the Abrono Organic Farming Project (ABOFAP).



It aims to improve ginger production, thereby creating employment for the people in the Kintampo North and Kintampo South districts of the Bono East Region, emphasising people with disabilities and women.



Mr Nyame lauded the project, saying it would help address the unemployment situation in the area and improve the country’s foreign exchange earnings, and advised the youth in the area to take advantage of the facility and engage in commercial production of ginger to enhance their socio-economic livelihoods.



He said the District Assembly would provide interested young people with start-up capital to motivate them to produce ginger and fish farming.



“The project is providing employment opportunities for the youth through skills development, provision of basic infrastructure, inputs for commercial production as well as value addition and ready markets for ginger farmers,” Mr Benjamin Amofa, the Project Manager, stated.



He explained the project had acquired 200 acres of farmland to cultivate ginger, adding it had also supported 2,400 households.



Mr Isaac Owusu, the project’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, explained the project had, in addition, the project had procured 70 fixing fish cages, procured tanks, and supplied fingerlings for other beneficiaries in the Pru East and Pru West Districts to engage in commercial fishing on the White Volta.