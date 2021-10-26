Kpone Traditional Area supports law to criminalize Homosexuality

Religion of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Chiefs and people of Kpone Traditional Area, in the Greater Accra Region have added their voices to the call for the passage into law, the legislation that criminalizes homosexuality (LGBTQ+) in the country.



They also appealed to Parliament to debate the Bill currently before it and pass it to prohibit those practices in any form.



Nii Tetteh Oglie II, Kpone Mlitsakpo Mantse, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone, near Tema on Monday.



He said they uphold the Biblical view that homosexuality in all its manifestations was a perversion of the natural order of human sexuality.



"The question is will the traditionalists support a legislation that criminalizes the act?", "Our answer is yes," Nii Oglie said.



He said all forms of sin must be controlled and restrained by laws, adding that "we want the Bill passed into law because all sins left unchecked will plunge the earth into chaos."



The Kpone Mlitsakpo Mantse said laws were redemptive tools intended for restoring the dignity of humans who were created in the image of God and as such their dignity and values must remain intact.



"Homosexuality is like coup-plotting and that punishment meted to coup plotters must be meted to homosexuals,” Nii Oglie added.