Kpone Polyclinic marks world population day

Regional News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Polyclinic has marked the 2021 World Population Day in Kpone with free health screening for scores of residents.



The Kpone Polyclinic 2021 World Population Day was on the theme: “Family planning, healthy people for sustainable municipal development,” aimed at educating the residents on the importance of family planning and a healthy lifestyle.



Delivering the keynote address, Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, stated that as the country was recovering from the deadly coronavirus, it was imperative for stakeholders to pay critical attention to the needs of adolescents.



According to the Municipal Health Director, residents do not subscribe to the various family planning methods making it a burden on the state as people could rarely fend for their wards.



Dr. Biamah-Danquah noted that, family planning was another means to prevent overpopulation and called on the residents not to hesitate to visit the various health facilities for their preferred family planning choices.



She explained that adolescent health should be properly monitored so as to prevent them from being victims of unwanted pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).



She said family planning rate within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality had reduced from 34.8 per cent in 2019 to 21.4 per cent in 2021, saying more needed to be done to save the situation.



She also called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to make roads within the Municipality motorable to facilitate proper health care.



She called on all stakeholders to ponder on gender based violence, teenage pregnancy, low family planning acceptance, maternal mortality and anaemia in pregnancy as they observed the world population day.



Nii Tetteh Otu II, Paramount Chief of Kpone and the Chairman of the event, encouraged residents to take their health issues seriously.



He explained that people should not shy away from asking questions that border on their health.



Nii Otu II expressed gratitude to the Kpone Polyclinic for their selfless service to the people of Kpone and called on the residents to cooperate with the health officer to render quality services.