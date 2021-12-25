Kpone-Katamanso NDC urges Ghanaians to be optimistic

Politics of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to be optimistic as they celebrate the 2021 Christmas under challenging circumstances.



“We are confronted with COVID-19 and harsh economic situation but we must still be optimistic.



“We must, therefore, celebrate Christmas with moderation, and be positive for the future,” Mr. Nicholas Oko Ofei, NDC Chairman for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone.



He stated, “the great and progressive NDC wishes all a Merry Christmas, there is hope for the future, let us continue to work together for God, country, and party as well as the interest of our families.”



Mr Ofei who is also known by party sympathizers as ‘General Nikuz’ in the Kpone -Katamanso constituency further cautioned Ghanaians to be vigilant as they celebrate the Christmas season.



The Kpone-Katamanso NDC chairman gave the assurance that the party would commence activities to re-invigorate the party from the branch, Constituency, Regional, and at the National level going into the 2024 general elections.