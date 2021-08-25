Kpone-Katamanso MP rolls out tertiary educational scholarship

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Akweteh Tettey, Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, has promised to award students with scholarships as part of a broader strategy to enhance tertiary level education.



“All students who would pass their 2021 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction and would gain admission into Tertiary institutions qualify for the scholarship,” he said.



The MP pledged during a fund-raising ceremony at the Kpone Community Senior High School to support the building of a fence wall around the 19-acre land for the school.



Mr Tettey called on educational stakeholders in the constituency to support the students to reach the highest academic level to help in societal and national development.



He stressed the need for parents to take responsibility for their wards and not overly burden teachers and government, adding that, "everyone must contribute their quota to improve the wellbeing of pupils and education generally in the country."



According to the MP, authorities must always provide the needed materials to enhance both teaching and learning in schools as that would contribute to enhanced education.



Mr Joseph Tettey called for a collective effort to improve the quality of education at all levels.



Present at the event were the Paramount Chief of Kpone, the Municipal Director of Education, and the Municipal Chief Executive, among other dignitaries.