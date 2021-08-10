Kpone-Katamanso Assembly to relocate Municipal Abattoir

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, on Monday said the Municipal Abattoir popularly called the ‘Turaku Kraal’ would be relocated.



Mr. Appiah said the relocation formed part of activities to ensure that the abattoir operated from a hygienic environment, stressing that the abattoir had outlived its usefulness at the current location.



He stated at a stakeholder’s engagement at the Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Sebrepor for the commencement of construction of the 64 kilometre stretch of road from the Ashaiman roundabout in the Greater Accra Region to Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



He noted that the relocation also sought to pave way for the road construction as the abattoir was within the reservation zone of the road.



Mr. Appiah stated that, the abattoir had been overstretched, creating inconvenience for residents and institutions within that catchment area, adding that the District Office of the Ghana Water Company Limited had been affected by its activities.



The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly was ready to enter into partnership agreement with private individuals or institutions who wished to take up the challenge in constructing a modern abattoir for use within the Municipality, he said.



The Kpone-Katamanso MCE added that, a memorandum of understanding would be signed between the various parties, adding that, source of funding from the partners would be made known in due course.



He also called on residents who had unlawfully encroached on the road reservation to start moving their containers for the constructions works to begin.