Kpone-Katamanso Assembly Members express misgivings on their performance

14 August 2021

Source: GNA

Some Assembly members of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly have expressed mixed reactions about the performance of the Municipal Assembly on the 2020 Local Government Service (LGS) performance contract.



The 2020 Annual LGS performance contract put the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly on the 73rd position out of 260 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies with a total rating of 78.32 per cent.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Godwin Owusu Tuah government appointee to the Assembly said the result did not depict the status of KKMA and stressed that the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly had every resource to perform better than what it did in the year ending 2020.



According to the government appointee, KKMA had on two consecutive times been adjudged the best Municipal Assembly in respect to Internally Generated Fund (IGF) wondering what could have accounted for the poor performance of the Assembly on the national score board.



“It beats my imagination that we are not even part of the top 10 MMDAs”.



Mr. Jerry Adjorlolo, elected Assembly Member, Sraha Electoral Area, explained that the Municipal Assembly could do better when resources were put to prudent use explaining that it was time all stakeholders, assembly members, the political heads, and the administrative heads strategised to redeem the performance of the Assembly.



Other Assembly Members expressed similar sentiments and pledged to work hard to ensure that it improved its ratings next season.



The Local Government Service (LGS) as part of its duties evaluated reports and ranked the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the country.



The LGS, in line with its mission statement, developed comprehensive Performance Management Systems (PMS) on which it based its agreed Service Delivery Standards (SDS) operationalized through the PMS at all levels.