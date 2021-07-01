Kpone Census officials enumerate MCE

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

Officials of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality has called on the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive to solicit for information from him as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone Katamanso MCE, stated that the enumeration process was different from previous Census conducted in the Country.



He added that, residents should endeavor to give out accurate information to the enumerator for national data and policy planning.



Mr. Appiah also explained that, the data when well solicited would help plan and develop the various communities with the requisite social amenities tailored, to meet the demands of the people.



According to the MCE, location of Schools, hospital, social centres among other things was dependent on data and the needs of the people at a given periods of time.



He called on the Traditional authorities, Clergies and all stakeholders cooperate with the census officials for accurate and realistic data for collection for national development.



Ms Ophilia Sosi Kpone Katamanso Municipal Statistician mentioned that, the exercise was steadily progressing within the Municipality.



She explained that, few structures were not listed during the preliminary process adding that those lapses would be dealt with as the main exercise progresses.



Ms. Sosi noted that, the enumerators and their supervisors were trained to curtail any mishaps, and called on residents to have confidence in them by providing accurate information during the process.



According to her residents were not supposed to pay money to any officials as far the 2021 PHC was concerned.



She revealed that the Municipal Ambulance Services, the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Commission for Civic Education supported the census team during the census night which marked the commencement of the main enumeration.



The Municipal Statistician revealed that 200 people were enumerated during the census night at the Turaku Kraal within the Municipality.