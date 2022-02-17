Kpando: Hit and run rider who killed 4-year-old girl remanded

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kpando Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody 23-year-old auto mechanic, Kingsley Kornudze, who was involved in a hit and run incident with a motorcycle that led to the death of a four-year-old girl at Kudzra near Kpando.



The accident occurred on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



The accused was brought to the Kpando Police station by his mother and the Assemblyman for Kudzra after the publication of the incident.



On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Kingsley Kornudze was put before the Kpando Circuit Court on a provisional charge of dangerous cycling and negligently causing harm.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, February 23, 2022.