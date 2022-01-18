Kotwi: Man who knifed ‘friend’ to death lynched by mob

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A man who reportedly stabbed his friend to death got lynched by an angry mob, law enforcement agencies have confirmed.



The incident said to have happened at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, 16 January, has shocked residents of the Atwima Kwanwoma town of Kotwi in the Ashanti Region.



The deceased named only as Sheriff, 28, reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed his 25-year-old friend named Nana Boakye, eyewitnesses said as they confirm Boakye, who sustained multiple knife wounds was lying dead at the Say Adsam Educational Complex, the police say.



Sheriff, who attempted to flee the scene also came under attack when an angry mob pursued him. He also died after sustaining various degrees of injury.



Policemen found the body of Sheriff lying lifeless in a pool of blood at the Brofoyedu Lorry Station, hours after they had conveyed Nana Boakye’s body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



There were earlier reports the two men engaged in a scuffle over Indian Hemp but that was yet to be confirmed by the police.



Ashanti Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Godwin Ahianyo who confirmed the incident said: “It was yesterday [Sunday] in the evening, around 6 pm that the District Police Command had the information that a dead body was lying by the road side. The crime scene team rushed to the area and indeed saw a dead body, identified as Nana Boakye.”



“His remains were collected. The team later found another man at Brofoyeduru and took him along”, ASP Ahianyo said.



A murder investigation has been launched. ASP Godwin Ahianyo however says preliminary investigations show that the two were friends and had before their death gone to a drinking spot, where they fought.



He added that the Police are investigating the issue further and will “get to the bottom of the matter.”