Kotoko board chairman, Kwame Kyei partners with Alkebulan to award Ghanaian writers

Asante Kotoko board chairman, Kwame Kyei has partnered with South African book-selling platform, Alkebulan to recognize Ghanaian authors.



Alkebulan has set aside one million rands (GH₵562,693) as prize money for their upcoming best book competition, which will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2022, at the lunch of the Alkabulan Ghana branch launch.



Dr Tuwani Victor Phune, the owner of Alkebulan, stated in an interview that the selling platform plans to hold a raffle to award other lucky writers during the launch.



"We have a competition for our authors in which an author will go home with a price of one million rands. This Saturday the 24, we will be at the Marriot hotel, where doctor Kwame Kyei has called us to come to Ghana, and have the launch of the Alkabulan author's platform.



"We are going to have a raffle where an author will go home with 50 thousand in rands on Saturday to thank them for writing books," he said on their arrival at the Kotoko International airport on Thursday.



Phune went on to say that the platform aims to give African writers a platform to sell their books.



"We believe that authors need a facelift and the chief objective of the Alkebulan is to play a categorical role in empowering authors and promoting them in Africa. Our authors in Africa are not selling their products and it's because we don't have a lot of platforms to promote our authors so we won't see authors on television, talking on different television stations in Africa to join Alkabulan authors platform, so that we can give a mileage to our authors."



The platform of Alkebulan Authors is a digital platform that sells books for registered members.



To give its members a wider reach for their sales, the platform plans to expand its territories by opening brunches across Africa and the World.



