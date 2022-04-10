Kotoko's Justice Blay likely to miss Hearts clash

General News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Justice Blay may not feature for Asante Kotoko on Sunday when they face Accra Hearts of Oak with an injury preventing the former Medeama man.



According to reports emanating from the Kotoko camp, the midfield hard man is likely to sit out the game and only a late fitness test could see him play.



The player is said to have sustained a niggling injury during his side's last training session and it will take something special to see him play.



Ghana Premier League table toppers Asante Kotoko will have to negotiate the tricky Hearts of Oak curve without he services of some four key players aside Blay.



Kotoko will be without captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who is suspended after receiving a straight red card in their game against Karela United.



Richmond Lamptey has been out injured for some time and has not been training with the squad.



Isaac Oppong who shone brightly in the first round is along term absentee whiles center back Andrews Appau is also ruled out through injury.



Cameroonian duo George Mfegue and Frank Etouga who have scored 21 goals between them are in the squad alongside Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.



The porcupine Warriors despite leading the Ghana Premier League table will be seeking revenge as they failed to beat a struggling Hearts side in their rescheduled first round game in Accra and also lost the President's Cup game to the phobians through a last gasp Patrick Razak goal.



Table toppers Kotoko have a healthy 13 point lead over reigning champions and fierce rivals Hearts of Oak ahead of the match.