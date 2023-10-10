Korle-Bu working to secure a legal framework to formalise organ transplantation services – Board Chair

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. David Nkansah-Dwamena, has stated that the hospital is actively working towards establishing a legal framework to formalise organ transplantation services, with a particular emphasis on kidney transplant services.



In a 3news.com report, Dr. Nkansah-Dwamena emphasized that the hospital's management, with the board's support, will focus on training and retraining staff to enhance their expertise in transplantation services.



“The board, under my leadership, is dedicated and committed to expanding the services that are being provided. This has already begun with the introduction of kidney transplant services by our local team of surgeons and other professionals.



“With this aspect, the board is supporting management to secure the necessary legislative framework to formalize our transplantation services in the country. We will also support the introduction of other services and procedures through further training for staff that will make it needless for Ghanaians to travel to other countries for medical care,” he said in the report.



Dr. Nkansah-Dwamena also made an appeal to Parliament and other relevant agencies to support the preparation and passage of legislation pertaining to tissue donation, organ harvesting, and storage.



Such a legal framework, he said, would save the lives of numerous Ghanaians in critical need of medical assistance.



“We are therefore calling on parliament and other agencies to support the preparation and passage of the law on tissue donation, harvesting, and storing of various organs that will save the lives of thousands of Ghanaians who are sick and in need of help,” he said.



Dr. David Nkansah-Dwamena highlighted the hospital's complex challenges and the need for dedicated efforts to address them effectively.



He also emphasized the importance of public and private sector collaboration in enhancing healthcare services.



“By all standards, Korle Bu is a large hospital with complexities that require hard work, dedication, and commitment to address. Since the appointment of the board, under my leadership, we have dedicated our attention and energy to several projects that are currently ongoing in the hospital to see their successful completion.



“We plan to ensure that Korle Bu improves our service delivery to ensure the country achieves universal health coverage. Some of them have been completed and are ready to be commissioned, others are nearing completion, and some are also yet to take off.



He continued “One attention is on the provision of new infrastructure to shore up the capacity of the hospital to meet the demands of our patients. We also must provide directions on some of the aging infrastructure that require replacement. Despite the measures that the government is providing for new infrastructure, there is still the need for the support of corporate bodies and individuals to complement the efforts of the government. The help and support of corporate bodies and individuals will help in comprehensively addressing the challenges confronting the hospital,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/GA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



