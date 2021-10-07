Korle Bu to partner Czech Republic in capacity building

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has called on the Czech Republic to assist in the Hospital’s efforts to build capacity in sub-speciality care.



Dr. Ampomah noted that Korle Bu was the foremost Teaching Hospital in Ghana, training various cadres of health personnel and there was the need to enhance its capacity to continue to provide this essential service.



“We just completed a comprehensive review of our training needs and realized that for us to meet the training needs of the population for the future, we would also have to engage in some strategic partnerships to increase training opportunities for our staff so we can populate some of the sub-speciality areas in which we currently have very little manpower”.



Dr. Ampomah noted that as a premier healthcare facility, if caregivers receive such training, they would, in turn, train the next generation of caregivers in these areas.



He said the Hospital, would be calling on the Embassy for support and hoped that we would be favourably considered.



On effects of the Covid pandemic on care delivery, Dr. Ampomah said being at the forefront of healthcare delivery, the Hospital has continuously provided care even in the face of the challenges, the pandemic brought.



He said Hospital Management was therefore happy when they had about the intention to support our care delivery efforts.



He thanked the Czech Republic and the Ambassador for their massive donation of Hospital beds and equipment, noting that they had come at an opportune time.



The Czech Ambassador, His Excellency Jan Fuŕy in his address noted that his country realized the effects of the Covid pandemic on the healthcare systems and financing of patient treatment, having also been heavily affected by the pandemic.



“Given what we have experienced, we understand the needs of the people of Ghana”, adding “given our long-standing relations, the people and Government of Czech Republic have decided to come up with concrete help in the fight against this pandemic in Ghana”, H.E. Fury said.



He noted that his country, through Czech Linet Company, one of the leading manufacturers of hospital beds in the world, had presented hospital beds and equipment worth 400,000 Euros to fight Covid 19.



He was hopeful the equipment would enhance the care delivery in the Hospital in the face of the pandemic.



On the issue of training for care providers, H.E. Fury noted that they have an annual programme, Medevac, which enables medical personnel from both countries to engage in an exchange programme.



“Ghanaian doctors regularly go on medical internships to Czech hospitals for practice and in the past, we have had Ghanaian nurses visit my country for training.



He noted that the Czech Republic and Ghana have had a long-standing relationship, spanning over 60 years. This, he said, will continue to grow and strengthen for the benefit of both countries.



The Chief Executive took the Czech Ambassador and his entourage to some parts of the clinical departments such as the National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) and the Accidents and Emergency Department, where beds had been installed.

The Director of the NCTC, Dr. Lawrence Serebour was grateful to the Czech Republic for the donation of the electric ICU beds.



He was happy for its high quality and modern features and appealed for more of such beds and trolleys to enhance service provision.











