Korle-Bu staff to undergo mass vaccination following renewed COVID-19 outbreak

Health News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Staff of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have been directed to undergo mass testing and vaccination following the renewed COVID-19 cases reporting to the facility.



Within the last two weeks, the hospital has confirmed about 45 positive cases compared to only three as of 11th September, 2022.



“Surveillance data from the Public Health Unit of the Hospital indicate that from the week ending 11th September 2022 to the week ending 23rd September, 2022, the number of confirmed COVID-l9 cases has risen from 3 to 45,”…. an internal memo sighted by myxyzonline said.



Subsequently, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has directed heads of all Units, Directorates, Departments and Sub-BMCs (UDSs, to mobilize staff for an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination mop-up exercise.



The notice said a desk has also been set up at the Public Health Event Park for staff and patients interested.



It urged departmental heads to ensure that staff, patients and relatives adhere strictly to COVID -19 protocols at all entry points to OPDs, wards, offices and waiting areas within their buildings/structures.