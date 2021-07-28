Korle Bu introduces webinar series to educate Ghanaians

Health News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), as part of efforts to improve healthcare among Ghanaians, is holding a webinar series. The virtual conferencing platform known as the “Korle Bu Webinar Series” aims at getting members of the public abreast with health related issues.



The Webinar which has two variants; the Scientific Webinar and the Public Education Series will, among other things, increase knowledge and skills dissemination.



The Scientific Webinars will focus on innovative ideas, cutting-edge research and methods staff have been engaged in or devised to improve healthcare delivery, while the Public Education Series will concentrate on the education of our stakeholders on important health issues and diseases.



To kickstart this series, a first will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to educate the public on the serious liver infection - Hepatitis B.



This will be the first of several other webinars to be held by the hospital monthly, to educate the public on critical health-related issues.



This edition is slated for tomorrow at the Accra City Hotel between 5.00pm and 6.30pm.



Themed; “Demystifying Hepatitis: All the public needs to know, the programme will be streamed live on social media platforms namely; Zoom, Facebook and You Tube.



The main speaker will be Dr. Adwoa Agyei Nkansah, a consultant physician whilst other seasoned speakers including Alice Dramani and Dr. Asare Ofei who is a consultant surgeon will feature. The discussion will be moderated by Senior family physician – Dr. Priscilla Vandyck-Sey.



Aside educating the public, it also seeks to give insight into the management of hepatitis B for health workers. All are encouraged to join the webinar series on Zoom with meeting ID – 83065524498 and passcode: 139079



You can also join the discussions on Facebook and Youtube @Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



