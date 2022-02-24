Korle Bu holds webinar series on mental health discrimination, human rights abuses

Health News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The February edition of the Korle Bu webinar series will come off Thursday, February 24 at 5 pm at the National Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery Centre's Conference room.



The topic for discussion is "Discrimination and Human Right Abuse among people with Mental illness: A Personhood Perspective!". The presenters are seasoned psychologists and lecturers from the University of Ghana Medical School.



The topic seeks to look at the psychological underpinning of human growth and character formation and it will also delve into the human rights abuses that are confronted by people who suffer from mental illness.



The session promises to be an exciting one and members of the general public are invited and encouraged to tune in via zoom meeting ID 81438319332, Password: 786955 and on Facebook @ Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.