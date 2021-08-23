Korle Bu holds August edition of webinar series to educate Ghanaians on stress management

Health News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is billed to hold its webinar series aimed at informing the general public on health-related matters.



Following a successful first webinar in July which focused on the education and hazards on the serious liver infection - Hepatitis B, the Korle Bu Webinar Series is back yet again.



This August, a group of health professionals will discuss ‘the human psyche, stress and your body’ which seeks to further educate the public on taking their mental health and stress management more seriously.



The health focused webinar will be hosted by Dr Dzifa Abrah Attah with a guest panelist Daniel Asare who is a Nursing Officer at the Korle Teaching Hospital. The series will however be moderated by Dr Sammy Ohene who is a consultant Psychiatrist.



The August edition of the virtual conferencing platform is slated to take place on Thursday August 26, 2021 from 5:00PM to 6:30PM with the programme streamed live on social media platforms namely; @Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.



All interested person are encouraged to join the webinar series on Zoom with Meeting ID: 830 6552 4498 with the Passcode: 139079.



You can also join the discussions on Facebook and YouTube @Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.