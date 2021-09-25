Korle Bu educates public on infertility in next webinar

Health News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The third edition of the Korle Bu Webinar series comes off on September 30, 2021. This edition of the series aimed at educating the public on pertinent health issues will focus on infertility as a major health concern.



With a group of experts knowledgeable about the subject, the team will provide relevant information about infertility to demystify myths surrounding the topic.



Headlined by Dr. Titus Beyuo as main speaker, the health-focused webinar will also provide in-depth perspectives about the subject for couples with infertility issues as well as offer viable solutions.



Themed: “Demystifying Infertility”, the event will be held at the Plastics Conference Room and streamed on the hospital’s social media platform – Facebook. It will also be on zoom where participants can register to join the conversation.



Interested persons can find the form below for registration ahead of the event.



They can also join on zoom with the registration details below on September 30, 2021:



MEETING ID – 84655474358 and PASSWORD: 037200.