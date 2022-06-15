You are here: HomeNews2022 06 15Article 1561649

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital floods after Wednesday downpour

Parts of the Nation’s premier hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital allegedly got flooded after the rainstorm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

A video shared on social media, after the downpour, showed the Endoscopy Department of the hospital heavily flooded even though GhanaWeb could not independently confirm if the viral video was as a result of today’s rains.

A staff of the hospital could be seen in the video fetching water out of one of the theatres of the department. The hallway of the department was also heavily flooded.

Aside from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, many areas in Ghana’s capital, Accra, got flooded after a few hours of downpour on Wednesday.

Social media as usual has been flooded with various videos taken by citizens to portray the situation in their neighbourhoods and residences.

Whilst some buildings are half submerged, some major roads have been taken over and shops and markets have not been spared.

Watch video of the flood in Korle Bu and other parts of Accra:



SITUATION AT KANTAMANTO:



SITUATION AT RIDGE:



SITUATION AT SPINTEX ROAD:



SITUATION AT OSU







SITUATION AT TESHIE:







SITUATION AT KANESHIE, ABBOSEY-OKAI, AGBOGBLOSHIE:




ATTA-MILLS HIGH STREET:

