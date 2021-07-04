Korkorse JHS in a deplorable state, appeals for help

xxxxxxxxxxx of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: GNA

Residents in Korkorse, a farming community in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, are calling for authorities and non-governmental organisations to rescue the community’s Junior High School from its deplorable state.



The school building is not only old and needs a facelift but windows and doors are not fixed to keep furniture and other school items safe when school is not in session.



Due to its incomplete state, rain normally enters the classroom, forcing the school to close anytime there is a downpour.



Mr Godfred Kwabena Quebah, the headteacher bemoaned their challenges citing how the little ones carry their furniture to and from crossing roads for safekeeping at home.



The headteacher told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that erosion leaves many sinkholes on the school compound, causing the pupils to slip and get injured in the process when transporting their furniture from one end to another.



Mr Quebah said even with the deplorable situation the school topped the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Krachi Nchumuru District and called for support.



Mr Solomon Mborti, the assemblyman for the area appealed to individuals and benevolent groups to come to their aid to reduce the stress that the pupils go through carrying furniture in and out every day.



He believed that education is one of the most powerful and proven vehicles for sustainable development and asked stakeholders to invest in the sector.



A visit to the school by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the school had no computer, ICT Lab, teacher's table, and other teaching materials.



Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency revealed that some parents had withdrawn their wards from the school due to the insanity conditions in the school.



