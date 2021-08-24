Komfo Anokye Accident Unit gets donation of medical equipment

Health News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana’s second-largest health referral facility, has received medical equipment worth 400,000 Canadian dollars from Excellence in Neuro Sciences Foundation, (ENSF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Canada.



The items are expected to add up to the health apparatus at the Accident and Emergency Unit (AEU) of the Hospital to enhance healthcare delivery.



The equipment included; hospital beds and mattresses, vital sign machine, ICU bed and mattresses, mix dressing sets and hospital sheets, paediatric crip, mix syringes and needles, and a double IV pole.



Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KATH, receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, said the Hospital being a referral facility faced enormous infrastructural pressure and there must be a monitor beside every patient, especially in times of COVID-19 admissions and such donations were useful to the health facility.



According to the CEO, such donations were vital to enable KATH to provide quality services to meet the expectations of its clients.



Dr. Owusu Danso said the COVID-19 situation at the facility was now stable and urged the public to continue adhering to the safety protocols.



Madam Gifty Frimpong, a nurse and member of ENSF, said they were aware of the challenges facing the Hospital, assuring that more of the equipment would reach the facility soon.



Other health facilities to also benefit from the gesture were the Sunyani Hospital and Kurofa Clinic.