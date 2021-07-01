Komenda Sugar factory demo set for July 6

Regional News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Concerned Citizens of the Komenda Traditional Area, has written to the police about its intention to march in connection with, in its view, the abandonment of the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.



The group has scheduled its march for Tuesday, 6 July 2021.



It is billed to start from Komenda and Kissi simultaneously around 6:30 am and end at the Komenda Junction by 1:30 pm.



Its letter to the district police commander, signed by the convener Samuel Awudzah and two others, said the “focus of our intended demonstration is to create public awareness about the increasing deterioration of the new Komenda Sugar Factory, as a consequence of its neglect by the authorities whose duty it is to ensure its operationalization after it was commissioned on the 30th May 2016.”



