Komenda Sugar Factory: You've failed us - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah tells President

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance expert, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has slammed the Akufo-Addo government over the defunct Komenda Sugar Factory.



In May 2016, Ex-President John Mahama inaugurated the revamped Komenda Sugar Factory aimed at restructuring the economy and creating thousands of jobs.



The $35 million factory, built from an Indian EXIM Bank facility, has the capacity to crush 1,250 tonnes of sugarcane per day.



It was closed in June 2016 and has since the last five years remained shut down for lack of raw materials to feed it.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to revamp the Komenda sugar factory.



''I promise, by 1st quarter of 2022, Komenda sugar factory will be fully operationalized for the people of Central Region…We cannot allow it to go waste’’, he said during his tour of the Central Region.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah wondered why the Komenda Sugar Factory has been left dysfunctional since the inception of President Akufo-Addo's administration.



''For this current government not to be able to make the factory functional, for me, it's a failure on their part. They could have done it but have allowed it to go waste'', he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He however commended the President for reassuring Ghanaians that his government will resuscitate the factory and appealed to him to keep his word.



''The factory will help us to stop the importation of sugar and also create more jobs.''



