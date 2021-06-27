Komenda Sec. Tech. students lament maltreatment from authorities

Regional News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some students at the Komanda Senior High and Technical School have lamented what they say is maltreatment from some of the school’s authorities including their headmaster David Yaw Wilkins Katsekpor and housemistress Miss Ama Sika.



According to them, they are treated like animals when they err.



This revelation comes after a student the housemistress named above, on June 23 gave a female student 40 strokes of cane for leaving campus without permission.



The student, Mensah Sarafina, had her buttocks sored after she received the lashes.



The case was reported to the assistant headmistress who asked her to keep quiet over the matter.



Some students who spoke to Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan off-record said all phones owned by final year students have been ceased to prevent them from reporting cases of maltreatment to their parents.



They have vowed to lodge complaints until she is removed from the institution.



Background



Mensah Sarafina had gone home with her mate on Sunday, June 20 to take food since she was a border.



The victim told Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan that on Monday evening around 4 pm the Housemistress called her and her friend and ordered them to kneel down which they obliged.



Boagyan reports that after kneeling down, the housemistress gave Sarafina forty strokes on her buttocks causing blood to clot in that area of her body.



She reportedly showed what had happened to her to the housemistress who subsequently told her to wait till the next day to go to the infirmary for treatment.



She however refused to go to the infirmary and rather went to the hospital.



Efforts to reach the headmistress have proven futile.



The incident has been reported to DOVVSU for investigation.